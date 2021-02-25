Liverpool GK Alisson Becker's Father Jose Dies at Age 57 After Drowning

Lawrence Griffiths/Associated Press

Jose Becker, the father of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, was found dead Wednesday in a lake near his home in southern Brazil. He was 57.

According to ESPN Brazil, the Cacapava do Sul fire department said it located Becker's body just before midnight after he was declared missing around 5 p.m. local time after he went swimming in Rincao do Inferno. No foul play is suspected by authorities.

Alisson joined Liverpool in July 2018 after previous stints with Internacional (2013-16) in his native Brazil and Roma (2016-18) in Italy.

He most recently played in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League loss to Everton. The Reds' next scheduled match is an away fixture against Sheffield United on Sunday at Bramall Lane.

The club posted condolences on Twitter:

Alisson won the Best FIFA Goalkeeper Award in 2019, and he played a key role in Liverpool winning the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

His brother, Muriel Becker, is also a goalkeeper for Fluminense in Brazil.