Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Paul Wight, Retribution and More

1 of 3

Neither WWE nor AEW talent was aware of Paul "Big Show" Wight signing with the latter until it was announced Wednesday afternoon, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select reported.

According to the report, high-ranking WWE officials were told earlier in February that the future Hall of Famer would no longer be working with the company.

Unlike other instances of stars being upset or disenfranchised with their positions in the company, Wight's departure for AEW comes as a total surprise to those who expected him to be a WWE lifer.

A great ambassador for the company and one of its biggest (figurative and literally) stars of the past 20 years, he leaves a company that helped him develop Hollywood opportunities to join a promotion that continues to jam-pack its roster.

Wight will serve as the commentator for the new AEW Dark: Elevation YouTube show alongside Tony Schiavone, but the commentator made sure to point out Wight still has a wrestling license.

It is only a matter of time before the former WWE and WCW champion sets foot in an AEW ring. One has to wonder whether the business relationship between the company and Shaquille O'Neal, whom Wight never had the opportunity to wrestle in WWE, helped draw him to the promotion.