NHL Power Rankings: Maple Leafs Back in the Top Spot

31. Ottawa Senators (Last Week: 31st)

Two straight wins over the Montreal Canadiens made it a break-even week for the Senators, who are still mired in the North Division muck but have won five of their past 11 games. Youngster Brady Tkachuk scored twice in Tuesday's defeat of the Habs, who passed on him in the 2018 draft.

30. Detroit Red Wings (Last Week: 30th)

Three losses in four games for the Red Wings was bad enough, but scoring only four times in those four games was far worse. The stretch began with a 2-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks and ended with a 2-0 loss to the Nashville Predators. Detroit is last in the league with 1.86 goals per game.

29. Anaheim Ducks (Last Week: 23rd)

Trevor Zegras' arrival to the NHL eased some of the sting of a winless week for the Ducks, who scored only once in two straight games before blowing a 3-0 lead to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday and losing 4-3. Zegras, 19, played more than 13 minutes against Arizona and didn't seem out of place.

28. Buffalo Sabres (Last Week: 25th)

A .500 run over four games ended a desultory three-game skid for the Sabres, who nevertheless had to hear a kickstarted version of trade rumors about franchise face Jack Eichel. Also, Jeff Skinner has no goals in 14 games and was benched for Monday's game against the New York Islanders.

27. Vancouver Canucks (Last Week: 27th)

It was all downhill for the Canucks after a defeat of the Calgary Flames on Feb. 17. Three straight losses followed, including a 4-3 decision to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday in a game Vancouver led 3-0 in the first period. Center Elias Pettersson has hit an NHL-high eight posts or crossbars in 23 games.

26. Nashville Predators (Last Week: 28th)

A comeback win in Columbus and a shutout win in Detroit were a welcome tonic for the Predators, who had won only twice in their previous nine games. The 2-0 defeat of the Red Wings on Tuesday yielded two power-play goals from a man-advantage attack ranked 21st among the league's 31 teams.