Jonathan Kuminga, G League Ignite Edge Memphis Hustle as Jalen Green Struggles

If Jalen Green were to compile highlights from his G League Ignite season, he wouldn't likely use many clips from Wednesday's game against the Memphis Hustle.

Jonathan Kuminga just might.

Kuminga finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, assembling a strong second half before fouling out to help lead the Ignite to a 104-101 win in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

Green added 10 points and two rebounds but made just four of his 15 shots in one of his least efficient efforts of the season.

Neither Kuminga nor Green could find their rhythm early, as the Ignite trailed by 11 heading into halftime.

Things changed after the break, with Kuminga showing his energy on both ends, acting as an aggressive scorer and solid distributor. He fouled out with under two minutes remaining, leaving NBA veteran Jarrett Jack to take over the rest of the way.

Jack scored a game-high 22 points off the bench and hit a pair of free throws in the waning seconds to help seal the game for the Ignite.

Prospects Daishen Nix (11 points, eight rebounds, three assists) and Isaiah Todd (10 points, four rebounds) were also in double figures.

Bennie Boatwright led Memphis with team-high 21 points and eight rebounds. Tyrell Terry added 19 points in the loss.

The Salt Lake City Stars are up next for the Ignite on Friday.