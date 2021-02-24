Tyrell Williams Released by Raiders 2 Years into $44.3 Million Contract

Uncredited/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders released wide receiver Tyrell Williams on Wednesday, the team announced, ending his tenure with the team two seasons into a four-year, $44.3 million contract.

The 29-year-old did not play in 2020 after a torn labrum in his shoulder last September landed him on injured reserve. He posted 651 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 42 catches over 14 games in 2019.

Williams is now an unrestricted free agent in a class boasting with talent.

The 2021 free-agency class features some of the NFL's top playmakers. On the offensive side of the ball, superstar quarterback Dak Prescott might hit the market, while difference-makers like wide receivers Chris Godwin, Allen Robinson II and Kenny Golladay and offensive linemen Trent Williams and Brandon Scherff will be free agents.

After the Houston Texans released him, defensive end J.J. Watt is a free agent for the first time in his career.



Defensively, safeties Anthony Harris and Justin Simmons, linebacker Lavonte David, pass-rushers Jadeveon Clowney and Shaquil Barrett and cornerback Richard Sherman are available.



For more NFL coverage, be sure to check out B/R's list of the biggest potential free-agent bargains this offseason.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.