10 Remaining MLB Free Agents Who Can Make an Impact in 2021

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

With spring training underway, some notable free agents are still searching for a team to call home in 2021.

While many of the market's remaining players are aging veterans likely headed for retirement and roster fillers unlikely to secure an MLB deal, a few impact players are available.

Center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. and right-hander Jake Odorizzi are the two biggest names, and both are candidates to reel in multiyear deals, but others are worth highlighting as well.

Ahead, we've highlighted 10 remaining free agents who can make an impact in 2021, running down what they could bring to a team and predicting where they might sign and what their contracts could look like.