PGA Tour Commissioner: Tiger Woods' Health More Important Than Golf After Crash

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan told reporters that Tiger Woods' potential return to golf is a secondary concern behind his recovery from a serious car crash that led to the 15-time major champion undergoing emergency surgery for multiple leg injuries.

"I was up all night last night and I couldn't really focus on anything else," Monahan said Wednesday. "The only thing that really matters now is his well-being, his recovery, his family, the level of support that we provide to him.

"Listen, when Tiger wants to talk about golf, we'll talk about golf. But I think right now the entirety of our efforts needs to be around the support. When you're going to overcome what he needs to overcome, I think the love of all of our players and everybody out here, it's going to come forward in a big way and across the entire sporting world. I think he'll feel that energy and I think that's what we should all focus on. We'll all be talking about that at some point down the road, but not right now."

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Anish Mahajan said Woods suffered multiple open fractures to the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula in his right leg, as well as injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle. Doctors inserted a rod into his leg and pins and screws into his foot and ankle, and he is considered in stable condition.

"He is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room," a statement released early Wednesday said.

Woods was involved in a one-car crash early Tuesday morning outside of Los Angeles, where he was staying after hosting the Genesis Invitational tournament last week.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said on Instagram Live on Wednesday that alcohol was not a factor, and the crash was "purely an accident."

Woods has not played on the PGA Tour since November's Masters Tournament because of ongoing back trouble. He announced in January he had undergone a fifth surgery on his back.