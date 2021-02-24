    Donovan Mitchell Says He's Competing in 2021 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts after scoring against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half during an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
    Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

    Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell told reporters Wednesday that he would compete in the NBA's Three-Point Contest during All-Star Game festivities this year. And he managed to burn his teammate, Joe Ingles, in the process. 

    "I just found out today..." he said. "I've been begging Joe to do it, but he won't. He'll probably be in his rocking chair or something."

    The 24-year-old Mitchell, who was just named to his second All-Star team as a reserve alongside teammate Rudy Gobert, is shooting a career-high 38.9 percent from three this season. Mitchell likely won't be among the favorites in the contest, however, as he has more of a reputation for being a great scorer rather than a great shooter, based on his career numbers (36 percent from three). 

    It is unclear who Mitchell will face in the event, though Ingles, who sports a 46.3 shooting percentage from distance, would be a worthy adversary. Aside from the Jazz star, Chris Hayes of Yahoo Sports reported last week that Damian Lillard (37.9 percent from three this year) would participate. 

    The contest will take place Sunday, March 7, before the All-Star Game itself, with coverage from Atlanta beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT. 

    Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings is the reigning champion, though it is unknown if he will defend his crown. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    As for Mitchell, he'll use his time during All-Star Weekend to pick the brains of some of the league's superstars. 

    "That's what I always try to do in moments like this," he told reporters. "You've got guys who have been there [many] times. Just picking their brains about the season, their offseason regiment, certain things to help better myself. Not just to play the game, but going there and having those conversations will be pretty special."

    Related

      Second Half Schedule: Who, What, Where, When, Why & How

      Second Half Schedule: Who, What, Where, When, Why & How
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Second Half Schedule: Who, What, Where, When, Why & How

      Salt City Hoops
      via Salt City Hoops

      Second half of Utah Jazz’s schedule is released; Donovan Mitchell to take part in 3-Point Shootout

      Second half of Utah Jazz’s schedule is released; Donovan Mitchell to take part in 3-Point Shootout
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Second half of Utah Jazz’s schedule is released; Donovan Mitchell to take part in 3-Point Shootout

      The Salt Lake Tribune
      via The Salt Lake Tribune

      Jazz Release Shaquille Harrison

      Jazz Release Shaquille Harrison
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Jazz Release Shaquille Harrison

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Dudley Compares Jazz to 2014-15 Hawks

      Dudley Compares Jazz to 2014-15 Hawks
      Utah Jazz logo
      Utah Jazz

      Dudley Compares Jazz to 2014-15 Hawks

      Sanjesh Singh
      via Lakers Nation