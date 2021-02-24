Donovan Mitchell Says He's Competing in 2021 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell told reporters Wednesday that he would compete in the NBA's Three-Point Contest during All-Star Game festivities this year. And he managed to burn his teammate, Joe Ingles, in the process.

"I just found out today..." he said. "I've been begging Joe to do it, but he won't. He'll probably be in his rocking chair or something."

The 24-year-old Mitchell, who was just named to his second All-Star team as a reserve alongside teammate Rudy Gobert, is shooting a career-high 38.9 percent from three this season. Mitchell likely won't be among the favorites in the contest, however, as he has more of a reputation for being a great scorer rather than a great shooter, based on his career numbers (36 percent from three).

It is unclear who Mitchell will face in the event, though Ingles, who sports a 46.3 shooting percentage from distance, would be a worthy adversary. Aside from the Jazz star, Chris Hayes of Yahoo Sports reported last week that Damian Lillard (37.9 percent from three this year) would participate.

The contest will take place Sunday, March 7, before the All-Star Game itself, with coverage from Atlanta beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings is the reigning champion, though it is unknown if he will defend his crown.

As for Mitchell, he'll use his time during All-Star Weekend to pick the brains of some of the league's superstars.

"That's what I always try to do in moments like this," he told reporters. "You've got guys who have been there [many] times. Just picking their brains about the season, their offseason regiment, certain things to help better myself. Not just to play the game, but going there and having those conversations will be pretty special."