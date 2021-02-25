AEW Dynamite Tops WWE NXT in Ratings Battle as Sting, Allin Attack Cage, Starks

Photo credit: AEW

The penultimate episode of AEW Dynamite before the Revolution pay-per-view scored AEW another ratings win over WWE NXT on Wednesday night.

According to F4WOnline's Bryan Alvarez, Dynamite averaged 831,000 viewers during its two-hour broadcast on TNT, while NXT brought in 734,000 viewers during its two-hour show on USA Network.

Dynamite was headlined by a qualifying bout for the ladder match at Revolution to determine the No. 1 contender for the TNT Championship. Lance Archer beat Rey Fenix to qualify, meaning he will be in the match along with Cody Rhodes, Penta El Zero Miedo and Scorpio Sky.

AEW also featured a big segment involving Sting and TNT champion Darby Allin, who fought their way through Team Taz ahead of their street fight against Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

Also on AEW, Nyla Rose beat Britt Baker to advance in the Women's Championship No. 1 contender tournament, Jon Moxley beat Ryan Nemeth in a squash match, Jake Hager defeated Brandon Cutler and "Hangman" Adam Page beat Isiah Kassidy of Private Party.

The main event segment of NXT saw Adam Cole explain why he turned on Kyle O'Reilly at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day and then viciously attacked him last week.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Roderick Strong confronted Cole about it, leading to Cole breaking down in tears and apologizing. It was all a front, though, as Cole hit Strong with a low blow and laid him out with a superkick.

NXT also featured a brutal No Disqualification match between NXT Cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar and Karrion Kross. Escobar gave Kross all he could handle, in part thanks to interference from Legado del Fantasma members Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza, but Kross prevailed.

Other key results on NXT included Dexter Lumis beating North American champion Johnny Gargano in a non-title match, NXT Women's champion Io Shirai defeating Zoey Stark, Xia Li beating Kacy Catanzaro and The Grizzled Young Veterans defeating Killian Dain and Drake Maverick.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).