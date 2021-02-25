JJ Watt Rumors: Star Has Received Contract Offer Worth $15-16M Per Year in FA

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive end J.J. Watt has received offers up to $15 million or $16 million per year on the open market thus far, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The 31-year-old Watt was released this month by the Houston Texans after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the franchise. Since he was released, he is free to sign with any team prior to the start of free agency next month.

