    JJ Watt Rumors: Star Has Received Contract Offer Worth $15-16M Per Year in FA

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 25, 2021

    FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) waves to fans as he walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Houston. Watt is gone from the Texans and Deshaun Watson wants out, too. The Texans have been making plenty of headlines this offseason. Not one has been good. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    Free-agent defensive end J.J. Watt has received offers up to $15 million or $16 million per year on the open market thus far, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

    The 31-year-old Watt was released this month by the Houston Texans after spending the first 10 seasons of his career with the franchise. Since he was released, he is free to sign with any team prior to the start of free agency next month.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

