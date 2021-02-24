    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Says He Lost 42 Pounds: 'It Was Fun.. Wasn't Difficult'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 24, 2021

    Toronto Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates his home run against Baltimore Orioles pitcher Keegan Akin during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    If you're looking for any weight-loss tips, Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is apparently the man to see.

    Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Guerrero said he's not only down 42 pounds this offseason but also that shedding the weight was "fun" and "wasn't difficult."

    The Blue Jays list the 21-year-old at 6'2" and 250 pounds, so he might be looking a lot different when he takes the field in 2021.

    Given how highly touted he was coming out of the minors, Guerrero didn't quite reach the heights you would've expected in his second MLB season. He finished with nine home runs, 33 RBI and a .791 OPS in 2020, per Baseball Reference.

    A player saying he's in the "best shape of his life" is one of the most common tropes in spring training. It feels a little different when the player in question was once a top prospect who's still in his early 20s.

