NBA Schedule 2021: League to Release 2nd-Half Regular-Season Slate on Wednesday

With just one week remaining before the end of the first half of the 2020-21 season, the NBA will unveil the second half of its regular-season schedule Wednesday afternoon.

Per Tom Withers of the Associated Press, the schedule will be released at 3 p.m. ET.



As part of the NBA's plan for this season, the first half of the schedule was released on Dec. 4. The league held off on announcing the entire 72-game slate in order to accommodate potential postponements.

In an official statement from the league, it was announced that any postponed games from the first half that "can reasonably be added" to the second-half schedule will be included.

While most of the games postponed since the start of the season are related to health-and-safety protocols due to COVID-19, the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks had multiple games postponed as a result of the severe winter weather in Texas last week.

Per NBA.com, a total of 30 games have been postponed since the season began on Dec. 22. Two of those games—Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns and Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets—were rescheduled in the first half.

The first half of the season ends on Mar. 4, followed by a one-week break that will include All-Star festivities on Mar. 7 in Atlanta. The second-half schedule will run from March 11 through May 16.