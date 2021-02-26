Ranking the Worst NBA Midseason Trades Since 2000

0 of 8

Every NBA trade has good intentions. If bolstering the roster means giving up a promising young player or a draft pick, that's simply the cost of doing business.

Hindsight is often unkind, however.

In the last 20 years, NBA teams have engineered some disastrous trades after a season began. Whether it was merely a few days into the campaign, like the Allen Iverson/Chauncey Billups swap in 2008, or around the February deadline, these agreements didn't pan out as hoped.

The order is subjective but considers future production of the players and draft picks involved, as well as team performance.