Jaylen Brown: 'I Don't Feel Very Much Like an All-Star' as Celtics Slip to 15-16

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown was named to the All-Star Game on Tuesday for the first time in his career, but he appears more concerned with his team's losing record.

"I don't feel very much like an All-Star because we're below .500," he said, per ESPN's Cassidy Hubbarth. "I think this is the most I've lost since I joined the Celtics."

Boston dropped Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks 110-107 after Luka Doncic drilled a game-winning three-pointer in the final second. The Celtics are now 15-16 overall and 3-7 in their last 10 games.

Brown did what he could in the latest loss with 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, while fellow All-Star Jayson Tatum added 28 points, six rebounds and four assists.

The good news for the Celtics is the rest of the Eastern Conference. While Dallas is the No. 9 seed out West at 15-15 following Tuesday's result, the Celtics are the No. 6 seed in the East. They are also only one game behind the fourth-seeded Indiana Pacers.

Boston only needs a handful of wins to shoot up the standings, as a mere three teams in the conference sit more than one game above .500.

Still, Brown is accustomed to winning since the Celtics selected him with the No. 3 overall pick of the 2016 NBA draft. The team reached the Eastern Conference Finals in three of his first four seasons and figured to once again be a contender with the trio of Brown, Tatum and Kemba Walker leading the way.

It should come as no surprise that he is frustrated with Boston's position in the standings. He has been excellent on an individual level, though, and he made the first All-Star Game of his career as a result.

While he would probably trade that distinction for a better record, he and the Celtics will have the opportunity to climb the standings in the second half of the season if they find their form against the vulnerable East.