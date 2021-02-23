James Harden Says Nets Have a 'Whole Different Mindset' Amid Recent Hot Streak

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have found their footing.

After a 127-118 defeat of the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, the Nets have won seven straight games, less than two weeks after head coach Steve Nash said his team was at "a low point" having dropped three in a row.

Star guard James Harden said the team is "in a whole different mindset" than they were a few weeks ago.

Harden, who joined his teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving when he was named an All-Star reserve earlier Tuesday night, dropped 29 points with 14 assists and 11 rebounds during Tuesday's win. He played 41 minutes for the second game in a row and tallied his third triple-double of the year.

He is averaging 31.2 points, 11.4 assists and 9.4 rebounds over the last five games and tallying 24.9 points and 11.4 rebounds in his 18 outings with Houston leading into Monday.

The Nets are home from a five-game road trip to the West Coast, where they defeated some of the top teams in the opposing conference, including the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and the defending champion Los Angeles Clippers.

"We had a lot of frustrating losses," Harden said last week. "We don’t want that to haunt us at the end of the season. So we decided to as a team collectively pick it up, each individual. Once you pick your effort up and you pick your mindset up in a sense of we’re going to go out there and play well and play hard for my teammates, good things start to happen for you individually."



Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Nets will look to extend their NBA-best winning streak and continue to creep in on the Philadelphia 76ers lead on the Eastern Conference when they face the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET.