Fans React to WWE Legend the Rock's TV Show 'Young Rock' Episode 2

As it embarked on its second episode, Young Rock set a nearly impossible task for itself: topping the spectacle of a younger Ed Orgeron.

A portion of the series' pilot depicted Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson arriving at Miami and encountering Orgeron, who was the Hurricanes' defensive line coach at the time.

Monday's episode included a story from Johnson about how he attempted to impress a girl at high school named Karen, going so far as to say his name was "Tomas" because it sounded better. However, his sizable frame and choice of fashion made him look far older than he actually was:

This probably doesn't come as a surprise, but The Rock managed to get the girl's number anyway:

Their first date didn't initially go according to plan as his dad, Rocky Johnson, wasn't entirely forthright when describing the location of his upcoming wrestling appearance. Rocky eventually won Karen over with his work in the ring, though:

The episode concluded with The Rock knocking out a classmate who called wrestling "fake," thus imparting an important lesson:

Whatever you do, don't question the legitimacy of professional wrestling when you're speaking with somebody who comes from wrestling royalty.