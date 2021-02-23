    Ben Roethlisberger Wants to Return to Steelers in 2021: 'The Fire Burns Strong'

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 23, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) takes a snap during the first half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    Ben Roethlisberger is preparing to return to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021, his agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

    Tollner said there's "plenty of gas in the tank" for the 38-year-old and the "fire burns strong" after the Steelers fell apart in a Wild Card Round loss to the Cleveland Browns

    Now the two sides will just have to find a way to make the salary-cap situation work. 

       

