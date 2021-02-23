Von Miller Criminal Investigation Findings Turned over to DA for Review

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The criminal investigation into Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller has been turned over to a Colorado district attorney for review.

Per Mike Klis of 9News, the Parker Police Department turned over the findings of its investigation to the 18th Judicial District District Attorney.

"A charging decision has not been made," district attorney spokeswoman Vikii Migoya told Klis. "There is no filed case."

Klis and Kevin Vaughan reported last month the Parker Police Department had opened a criminal investigation into Miller. No details about the nature of the investigation have been made available at this point.

Josh Hans, Parker Police spokesman, told Klis and Vaughan that they had no comment on the investigation because it wasn't complete.

Depending on the nature of the investigation and potential findings, Miller could be subject to discipline from the NFL under the personal conduct policy. The eight-time Pro Bowler has a team option worth $17.5 million on his contract for 2021.

Miller has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with the Broncos after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2011. The 31-year-old sat out all last season after dislocating his peroneal tendon during a September practice.