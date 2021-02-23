    Ex-UFC Champion Anthony Pettis to Make PFL Debut on April 23 vs. Clay Collard

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    FILE - Anthony Pettis poses during a ceremonial weigh-in for the UFC 229 mixed martial arts fight Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Professional Fighters League says it has raised $65 million in new financing to boost its expansion and growth. The mixed martial arts promotion announced in a statement Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 that the money will go toward talent acquisition and international expansion. (AP Photo/John Locher, file)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will make his PFL debut on April 23 vs. Clay Collard in the PFL 1 main event, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto

    Pettis (24-10) spent 10 years as a fighter for the UFC, where he defended the lightweight title once after winning it in 2013. 

                             

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      George Foreman Believes McGregor Can Beat Pacquiao

      George Foreman Believes McGregor Can Beat Pacquiao
      MMA logo
      MMA

      George Foreman Believes McGregor Can Beat Pacquiao

      Jed Meshew
      via MMA Fighting

      Pulver Looks Back at Becoming First UFC Lightweight Champ

      Pulver Looks Back at Becoming First UFC Lightweight Champ
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Pulver Looks Back at Becoming First UFC Lightweight Champ

      Damon Martin
      via MMA Fighting

      Why Masvidal Should(n't) Be Usman's Next Opponent

      Why Masvidal Should(n't) Be Usman's Next Opponent
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Why Masvidal Should(n't) Be Usman's Next Opponent

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Dillashaw Picks Petr Yan to Retain Title

      Dillashaw Picks Petr Yan to Retain Title
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Dillashaw Picks Petr Yan to Retain Title

      Farah Hannoun
      via MMA Junkie