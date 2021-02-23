Ex-UFC Champion Anthony Pettis to Make PFL Debut on April 23 vs. Clay Collard

John Locher/Associated Press

Former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis will make his PFL debut on April 23 vs. Clay Collard in the PFL 1 main event, per ESPN's Brett Okamoto.

Pettis (24-10) spent 10 years as a fighter for the UFC, where he defended the lightweight title once after winning it in 2013.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.