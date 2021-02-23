    Cam Newton: Bill Belichick 'Dope as S--t,' 'Most Misunderstood Person' in Sports

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021
    New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick talks with quarterback Cam Newton during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
    Winslow Townson/Associated Press

    While Cam Newton isn't expected back for a second season with the New England Patriots, he clearly enjoyed his time playing for Bill Belichick.

    “I think Bill Belichick is the most misunderstood person in all of sports,” Newton said on the I Am Athlete podcast. “He dope as s--t. He is a cool dude. He understands the game, he’s like a historian of the game.”

    Newton's future with the Patriots is up in the air following an up-and-down 2020 campaign. The 2015 NFL MVP threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns against 10 interceptions, looking like a shell of his former self throwing the ball, but added 592 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

    The Patriots had their first losing season since 2000 with Newton under center, and the prevailing wisdom is that they will look hard at selecting a quarterback of the future in April's NFL draft.

    However, Newton said he would be open to a return when speaking on the podcast and expressed hope he could be better with a full offseason to prepare in the Patriots' system.

