Jon Moxley Says Ric Flair Blamed Him for Arrest After Drinking at Airport

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Current AEW star and former WWE champion Jon Moxley revealed Monday that WWE Hall of Famer "Nature Boy" Ric Flair once blamed him for getting arrested at an airport.

In an interview with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk, Moxley said: "Getting drunk with Ric Flair, he gets arrested at the airport and he's walking around telling people I got him arrested at the airport. I'm like, 'OK Ric! I wasn't twisting your arm to order double Bloody Marys at 2:30 in the morning.' I'm like, 'I'm hanging out with Ric Flair, this is crazy, what kind of life am I living?'"

Moxley didn't say when or where the incident happened, but there was a report in 2016 that Flair got detained at Boston Logan International Airport.

TMZ Sports reported at the time that witnesses said Flair appeared to be intoxicated after spending time at Lucky's Lounge at the airport.

An airport police officer later said Flair was not intoxicated, and a Massachusetts State Police representative said Flair was being treated for a head injury.

In 2016, Moxley was working in WWE as Dean Ambrose, and he was among the top stars in the company after a successful run in The Shield alongside Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

He won the WWE Championship in June 2016 and held it for 84 days before dropping the title to AJ Styles.

Moxley left WWE in 2019 due to dissatisfaction with how he was being used, and he made his AEW debut shortly thereafter.

Mox won the AEW World Championship in February 2020 and held it for a record 277 days before dropping it to Kenny Omega.

The reigning IWGP United States champion has never hidden the fact that he enjoys having some cocktails and a good time, but Flair is perhaps the most legendary drinker in wrestling history along with Andre the Giant.

Partying with Flair is likely a bucket-list item for many of those in the wrestling business, and although it may not have ended ideally, Moxley got to cross that experience off.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).