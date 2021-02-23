    Cam Newton: I Wasn't Privy to Panthers' Behind-the-Scenes Talk Before Release

    The Carolina Panthers kept Cam Newton in the dark about their future plans prior to the organization's decision to release him last March. 

    Appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Newton said there "was a lot of behind-the-scenes talk that I wasn't privy to" with the Panthers before they moved forward without him (starts at 24:09 mark):

    Coming off an injury-plagued 2019 season that limited him to two games, the Panthers announced last March 17 that they gave Newton permission to seek a trade. 

    One week later, the Panthers announced Newton had been released after spending nine seasons with the organization. 

    Newton was still recovering from a December foot surgery at the time of his release, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 2015 NFL MVP passed his physical. 

    One day after Newton was released, Teddy Bridgewater officially signed his three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers. 

    Carolina underwent drastic changes last offseason, including hiring Matt Rhule to replace Ron Rivera as head coach. Five-time All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly retired after eight seasons with the team. 

    Newton wound up waiting most of the offseason to find a new home before signing with the New England Patriots in July for $1.05 million plus incentives. The three-time Pro Bowler had a disappointing 2020 with 2,657 passing yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts, but he did run for 12 TDs and 592 yards. 

