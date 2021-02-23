UCLA Dismisses Chris Weiland for Alleged Racist, Homophobic, Sexist Language

Young Kwak/Associated Press

UCLA has dismissed runner Chris Weiland from the track and field team after an Instagram video was released that allegedly shows him making racist, homophobic and sexist comments.

Avery Anderson, UCLA's director of track and field and cross-country, issued a statement to announce Weiland's dismissal:

Per Ben Bolch of the Los Angeles Times, a 4.5-minute video was uploaded to an Instagram account named "ucla_is_racist" that appeared to show Weiland talking to his girlfriend about her cheating on him and later using a racial slur while talking to another woman on the phone.

"When she says she doesn't, you know, want to get back together, why do you think?" Weiland asks a woman on the phone in the video, via Bolch. "It's because she wants to be with this f--king f----t who has no future. She's going to be with a stupid n----r who's going to be in community college all his life."

Bolch noted the alleged comments from Weiland occurred before he enrolled at UCLA in the fall of 2019, and "multiple people in the program" identified him as the person in the video prior to his dismissal.

In addition to the video, Bolch reported Weiland is alleged to have made "offensive remarks" in a text exchange with an unidentified person, whom he called a "slut."

Per Jordan Mendoza of USA Today, Weiland was with the Bruins cross-country team at the Dave Murray Invitational on Saturday in Tucson, Arizona.

Weiland, who was in his senior year with the Bruins, ran track and field at Mt. San Antonio College and Cal State San Marcos before transferring to UCLA.