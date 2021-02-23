    Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill for 'Extremely Insensitive' Lyric About Kobe

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2021

    FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Rapper Meek Mill departs from the criminal justice center in Philadelphia after a status hearing. Mill is due in court Tuesday to learn if Philadelphia prosecutors will drop a 2007 case that’s kept him under court supervision for more than a decade. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    Vanessa Bryant responded after a lyric from Meek Mill surfaced that referenced Kobe Bryant's death in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

    According to Complex's Abel Shifferaw and Trace William Cowen, Meek Mill collaborated with Lil Baby on a track titled "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)." In one verse, he purportedly says, "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

    Vanessa Bryant called the line "extremely insensitive and disrespectful" on Instagram:

    Kobe was traveling with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others to one of her games at Mamba Sports Academy. The helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, killing everybody aboard.

    According to CNN, the National Transportation Safety Board determined the crash was "entirely preventable" as pilot Ara Zobayan "pushed the limits of bad weather flying rules."

    Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit against Island Express Helicopters, which employed Zobayan, in February 2020.

    Related

      Sources: Mavs Gauging KP's Trade Value

      League sources tell our insider Dallas has quietly 'sniffed around' to gauge Kristaps Porzingis' trade value

      Sources: Mavs Gauging KP's Trade Value
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Sources: Mavs Gauging KP's Trade Value

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Schroder Expected to Return Friday vs. Blazers

      Report: Schroder Expected to Return Friday vs. Blazers
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Report: Schroder Expected to Return Friday vs. Blazers

      Robert Marvi
      via Lakers Daily

      LeBron Congratulates Jay-Z on Champagne Partnership

      LeBron Congratulates Jay-Z on Champagne Partnership
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      LeBron Congratulates Jay-Z on Champagne Partnership

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      $60M+ Spent on NBA Top Shot 😳

      LeBron's windmill went for $47.5K. @highkin explains how NBA Top Shot works and why fans are spending millions 📲

      $60M+ Spent on NBA Top Shot 😳
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      $60M+ Spent on NBA Top Shot 😳

      Sean Highkin
      via Bleacher Report