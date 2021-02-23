Vanessa Bryant Calls Out Meek Mill for 'Extremely Insensitive' Lyric About Kobe

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant responded after a lyric from Meek Mill surfaced that referenced Kobe Bryant's death in a January 2020 helicopter crash.

According to Complex's Abel Shifferaw and Trace William Cowen, Meek Mill collaborated with Lil Baby on a track titled "Don't Worry (RIP Kobe)." In one verse, he purportedly says, "Yeah, and if I ever lack, I'm goin' out with my chopper, it be another Kobe."

Vanessa Bryant called the line "extremely insensitive and disrespectful" on Instagram:

Kobe was traveling with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others to one of her games at Mamba Sports Academy. The helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, killing everybody aboard.

According to CNN, the National Transportation Safety Board determined the crash was "entirely preventable" as pilot Ara Zobayan "pushed the limits of bad weather flying rules."

Vanessa Bryant filed a wrongful death suit against Island Express Helicopters, which employed Zobayan, in February 2020.