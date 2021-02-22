MMA Fighter Travis Fulton Faces 70 Years in Prison After Child Porn Charges

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Travis Fulton, an MMA fighter who competed for a number of promotions including the UFC and World Extreme Cagefighting, was indicted by a federal grand jury in a child pornography case.

According to ESPN's Marc Raimondi, Fulton was charged with sexual exploitation of a child, possession of child pornography and receipt of child pornography. If he's found guilty and convicted, he faces up to 70 years in prison.

Raimondi provided more information on the allegations against Fulton:

"Per the charging document, Fulton attempted to get a minor under the age of 18 to 'engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct' with a Canon PowerShot camera in or around November 2020. Fulton also knowingly possessed or attempted to possess visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct on a flash drive, including a depiction of a minor under 12 years old."

The case rose to the level of a federal crime because the camera and flash drive were purchased outside of Iowa, where Fulton was formally charged.

The 43-year-old competed in 320 fights over his professional career, which is an all-time record for officially sanctioned MMA events. He last stepped inside the cage in April 2019.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier's Jeff Reinitz reported Fulton was already awaiting trial in a separate case stemming from an alleged domestic assault in which he's accused of striking a woman multiple times and threatening her if she went to the authorities.