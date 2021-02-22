    Steelers' Mike Tomlin Confirms COVID Diagnosis, Says He Has 'Minimal Symptoms'

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is shown before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    Ron Schwane/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin thanked those who reached out to him about his health and confirmed he has "minimal symptoms" and is "thankful to be in good health."

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Tomlin was diagnosed with COVID-19 and is quarantining at home away from the team facility. Rapoport cited a team spokesperson, who said multiple members of the coaching and personnel staff were sent home following positive tests.

    While the NFL was able to play every game during its 2020 season, Pittsburgh was one of the teams most impacted by the pandemic-related scheduling upheaval.

    The Steelers' Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans was pushed back to Week 7, and their Thanksgiving night game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12 was postponed multiple times because of positive tests within the Baltimore organization. 

    The adjustments to the Titans game essentially cost the Steelers their bye week since they practiced the entire week before the postponement.

    Pittsburgh eventually won the AFC North with a 12-4 record, although it lost to the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round.

    The 2021 campaign will be Tomlin's 15th as the head coach for the Steelers. He has two Super Bowl appearances and one Lombardi Trophy during that span.

