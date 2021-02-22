Carlos Correa Says He Wants to Complete Astros Contract Talks Before Opening Day

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has no interest in negotiating a new contract after Opening Day.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Correa said he doesn't want contract talks to take away from his focus on the season.

Correa will play the 2021 season on a one-year deal worth $11.7 million.

