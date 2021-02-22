    Carlos Correa Says He Wants to Complete Astros Contract Talks Before Opening Day

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IFebruary 22, 2021

    CORRECTS TO THURSDAY, OCT. 15, 2020, NOT TUESDAY, DEC. 15, 2020 - Houston Astros Carlos Correa reacts after his walk off home run during the ninth inning in Game 5 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in San Diego. The Astros defeated the Rays 4-3 and the Rays lead the series 3-2 games. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has no interest in negotiating a new contract after Opening Day.

    Speaking to reporters Monday, Correa said he doesn't want contract talks to take away from his focus on the season.

    Correa will play the 2021 season on a one-year deal worth $11.7 million. 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

