Carlos Correa Says He Wants to Complete Astros Contract Talks Before Opening Day

Carlos Correa Says He Wants to Complete Astros Contract Talks Before Opening DayFebruary 22, 2021
Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa has no interest in negotiating a new contract after Opening Day.
Speaking to reporters Monday, Correa said he doesn't want contract talks to take away from his focus on the season.
Mark Berman @MarkBermanFox26
Carlos Correa can become a free agent after the season: “If the #Astros want to extend me I would like to get it done before the season starts.Once the season starts-I feel like I’m gonna have such a great season, I don’t want to be involved & distracted with those conversations” https://t.co/59J9K8Hzky
Correa will play the 2021 season on a one-year deal worth $11.7 million.
