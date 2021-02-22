    Oklahoma Football's Spencer Jones Nearly Lost Eye in Bar Fight Caught on Video

    Timothy Rapp
February 22, 2021
    Oklahoma wide receiver Spencer Jones (87) warms up before an NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas. Oklahoma won 33-14. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
    Brandon Wade/Associated Press

    Oklahoma Sooners holder and wide receiver Spencer Jones nearly lost his left eye after getting into a fight in the bathroom of the school's Norman's Logies on the Corner bar, according to Mason Young and Austin Curtright of OUDaily.com. 

    The incident took place Saturday evening. Video of the fight was shared on social media (NSFW):

    Jones, a redshirt senior, underwent surgery Feb. 16 after the swelling around his eye reduced.

    "Dr. [Perry] Brooks came out of that surgery saying he's extraordinarily lucky at this point, that he's lucky he didn't lose the eye altogether," Jones' attorney, Woodrow Glass, told Young and Curtwright. "And so he was able to do some things surgically to rebuild that orbital socket and thinks everything is eventually going to come back to normal, but it's going to take a while for him to fully recover."

    Glass said that Jones was "trying to be a peacekeeper" before the fight broke out, though the video showed the man who fought Jones wiping blood from his face before throwing punches. 

    "He was trying to de-escalate that situation," Glass said. "But unfortunately, it wasn't de-escalated despite his best efforts, and he became the victim of this vicious assault you've seen."

    Per TMZ Sports, the Norman Police Department is currently investigating the situation. 

    Jones was named to the All-Big 12 Academic First Team in 2020 and was the Peter Mortell Holder of the Year award winner, a somewhat tongue-in-cheek award given to the nation's best holder.

