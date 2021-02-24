Projecting MLB's Most Lethal Offenses in 5 Years

1 of 11

Boston Red Sox

Much of the Red Sox's offensive core—including J.D. Martinez, Rafael Devers and Alex Verdugo—could be lost via free agency in coming years, but Boston will at least still have Xander Bogaerts come 2025.

It is also sitting on a wealth of hitting prospects headlined by infielders Jeter Downs, Triston Casas and Bobby Dalbec and outfielder Jarren Duran. Dalbec already has a full-time gig in The Show, and the others could have their own by 2022.

Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich and Keston Hiura were a dynamic duo in 2019, and they could be again in 2021 and beyond. Milwaukee might also still have high hopes for Luis Urias, who was an elite prospect not too long ago.

All three are under the Brewers' control through 2025, and they should be joined by three top prospects in the years to come: shortstop Brice Turang and outfielders Garrett Mitchell and Tristen Lutz.

Minnesota Twins

Apart from infielders Jorge Polanco (vesting/club option for 2024; club option for 2025) and Luis Arraez, very little of Minnesota's "Bomba Squad" may remain by 2025. It's a good thing, then, that the Twins have some exciting prospects.

These notably include shortstop Royce Lewis and outfielders Alex Kirilloff and Trevor Larnach, though catcher Ryan Jeffers should not to be overlooked following his solid debut in 2020.

San Francisco Giants

Though he'll be 34 years old in 2025, Mike Yastrzemski will nonetheless still be with San Francisco. So will Mauricio Dubon, who enjoyed a low-key breakout last season.

Yet the real appeal is in relation to the farm system, which is loaded with catcher Joey Bart, shortstop Marco Luciano and outfielders Heliot Ramos, Alexander Canario, Hunter Bishop and Luis Matos.

St. Louis Cardinals

Assuming the Cardinals pick up Paul DeJong's options for 2024 and 2025, he, Nolan Arenado and Tommy Edman will still anchor the club's infield.

Prospect-wise, outfielder Dylan Carlson has plus tools across the board, and Nolan Gorman and Ivan Herrera are potential heirs for Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina at first base and catcher.