Patriots' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

The New England Patriots have a ton of financial flexibility heading into the offseason. Assuming the salary cap for 2021 is around $180 million (which has yet to be set), the Pats will have about $62 million of cap space, according to Over the Cap, which would be the third-most in the NFL.

Not only will New England have a large budget, but it also owns the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, which will be its highest selection since using the No. 10 pick in the 2008 draft (which it acquired in a trade).

Coming off a season in which they went 7-9 and finished below .500 for the first time since 2000 (which was head coach Bill Belichick's first year at the helm), the Patriots will likely be making quite a few moves before returning to action this fall. And if they make the right ones, perhaps they'll be back in the playoffs and won't begin a streak of missing out on the postseason.

Here's a look at three of the biggest keys for the Pats having a successful offseason.