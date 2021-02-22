Raiders' Biggest Keys to Having Successful NFL Offseason

0 of 3

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Over the past 18 seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have only reached the playoffs once (the 2016 season). And that was two years before Jon Gruden began his second stint as head coach.

The Raiders have been competitive the past two seasons, going 7-9 and 8-8 in 2019 and 2020, respectively. Both years, they got off to impressive starts, but they couldn't finish strong and find their way into the postseason.

That's why this is an important offseason for Las Vegas, as it looks to make the necessary moves to push it over the edge and back to the playoffs. The Raiders already have some young talent, but they could also be in the market for some veterans to fill the holes on their roster and help them put together a strong 2021 season.

Here's a look at three of the biggest keys for Las Vegas having a successful offseason.