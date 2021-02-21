Yankees News: Reggie Jackson No Longer in Special Adviser Role for NYY

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson confirmed he's no longer working for the New York Yankees in an advisory role.

"I would say I've stepped back a little bit, taken my retirement, really," Jackson said to the New York Post's Ken Davidoff and Oli Coleman. "I just think it's time."

The 74-year-old added he might be open to working with another organization that operates closer to his home in California.

Jackson only spent five of his 15 MLB seasons in the Bronx, but he made a major impression during his time with the Yankees.

He was the 1977 World Series MVP, and his five home runs in that year's Fall Classic are a big reason he earned the "Mr. October" nickname. The 14-time All-Star helped New York beat the Los Angeles Dodgers again in the 1978 World Series.

The Yankees brought Jackson into the fold as a special advisor ahead of the 1993 season. He credited late owner George Steinbrenner for giving him the opportunity.

"I was way too outspoken to be a fit [in a more prominent front-office role], now that I see what's happened to where minorities are in the game, they're nowhere," Jackson said to the New York Post. "I do think if it wasn't for George and his family, then I wouldn't have gotten in the game. Because I'm not a fit."

NJ Advance Media's Brendan Kuty reported Jackson hadn't been expected to attend spring training due to MLB's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. He had also told the franchise of his desire to walk away months before Sunday's announcement.