    Pelicans' JJ Redick Corrects NBA's Ejection Explanation After Name Is Misspelled

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 22, 2021

    New Orleans Pelicans guard JJ Redick (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    About the only downside for the New Orleans Pelicans as they overcame a 24-point second-half deficit during Sunday's 120-115 victory over the Boston Celtics was JJ Redick's controversial ejection.

    At least the sharpshooter got the last laugh when he got to issue a spelling correction to the NBA's official Twitter account:  

    The official account misspelled his last name "Reddick" in a since-deleted tweet that explained why he was ejected.

    It then reissued the explanation, noting Redick's first technical foul was for "use of profanity directed at an official in resentment to a no call" while the second was for "throwing the ball in the direction of an official with force."

    The Duke product finished with four points and three assists.

    New Orleans forced overtime and eventually won after Brandon Ingram drained a clutch go-ahead three with 34.4 seconds remaining. He spearheaded the effort with 33 points, while Zion Williamson added 28 points and 10 rebounds.

