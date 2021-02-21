Trae Young, Shannon Sharpe, More Athletes React to Viral Cam Newton Video

Trae Young, Shannon Sharpe, More Athletes React to Viral Cam Newton VideoFebruary 21, 2021
Many of Cam Newton's football and athletic peers are in his corner.
One of the teenagers who was attending a football camp started mocking the NFL quarterback by calling him "ass" and a free agent. Video of the incident went viral with Newton approaching the teenager while asking to see his father and reminding him how lucrative a successful career with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots can be.
A number of athletes, including Trae Young, Shannon Sharpe, Dez Bryant and Leonard Fournette, reacted to the video and supported Newton while suggesting the camper should have been asked to leave (warning: NSFW language):
shannon sharpe @ShannonSharpe
Cam should’ve asked him to leave. Kid thinks he’s being funny, cute, but he’s being super disrespectful. This isn’t the 1st time kid has gotten outta pocket with an adult. Remember our parents would say behave be respectful when dropping us off somewhere. I miss that. SAD https://t.co/dKE0pzgnAv
Marquez V-S @MVS__11
Man I wish I had NFL players at my 7 on 7. Let alone a player as elite as Cam Newton. Reality check, You got a guy who has reached every mile stone that we dreamed of as kids. You supposed to be picking his brain, being a sponge. Not a annoying fly that caused no damage to him https://t.co/b1gENqCCPr
While Newton will be a free agent this offseason and struggled throughout the 2020 campaign with eight touchdown passes to 10 interceptions as the Patriots missed the playoffs, he has been anything but "ass" throughout his career.
He won a Heisman Trophy and national championship with Auburn, was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft, won a league MVP, led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, is a three-time Pro Bowler and will eventually retire as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in league history.
Newton also wasn't wrong about being rich; he has made over $122 million in salary during his career.
And he now knows he has the support of a number of fellow athletes.
Cam Responds to Viral Video
Newton explains his side and shares video of conversation with trash-talking camper 🎥