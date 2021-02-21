    Trae Young, Shannon Sharpe, More Athletes React to Viral Cam Newton Video

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2021

    New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton celebrates his touchdown pass to Devin Asiasi in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    Many of Cam Newton's football and athletic peers are in his corner.  

    One of the teenagers who was attending a football camp started mocking the NFL quarterback by calling him "ass" and a free agent. Video of the incident went viral with Newton approaching the teenager while asking to see his father and reminding him how lucrative a successful career with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots can be.

    A number of athletes, including Trae Young, Shannon Sharpe, Dez Bryant and Leonard Fournette, reacted to the video and supported Newton while suggesting the camper should have been asked to leave (warning: NSFW language):

    While Newton will be a free agent this offseason and struggled throughout the 2020 campaign with eight touchdown passes to 10 interceptions as the Patriots missed the playoffs, he has been anything but "ass" throughout his career.

    He won a Heisman Trophy and national championship with Auburn, was the No. 1 overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft, won a league MVP, led the Panthers to a Super Bowl appearance, is a three-time Pro Bowler and will eventually retire as one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in league history.

    Newton also wasn't wrong about being rich; he has made over $122 million in salary during his career.

    And he now knows he has the support of a number of fellow athletes.

