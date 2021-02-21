DeMarcus Cousins' Rockets Exit Talk Is 'Just Rumors at This Point,' Per HC Silas

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins isn't leaving the Houston Rockets, according to head coach Stephen Silas.

Amid reports that the team was planning to "part ways" with the center, Silas told reporters Sunday that Cousins wasn't able to finish practice Sunday because of a foot issue but talks of him leaving the team were "just rumors at this point."

The Rockets signed Cousins to a one-year deal that became guaranteed Friday, a day before Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Cousins would be on the move as soon as starting center Christian Wood returned from injury.

Cousins has had a tough go of it the last few seasons as an Achilles tear and an ACL tear limited him to 30 regular-season games heading into the 2020-21 campaign.

The Rockets themselves have been struggling in the aftermath of dealing James Harden and Russell Westbrook out of the franchise and looking instead to John Wall, who dealt with similar injuries that limited him across the past two seasons, and younger players including Wood, Jae'Sean Tate and Danuel House Jr.

Cousins has gotten the start at center since Wood went down Feb. 4. Through 25 appearances, he has seemed to pick up right where he left off when injuries got the better of him while with the New Orleans Pelicans in 2017-18, when he earned the last of his six consecutive All-Star selections.

While Cousins wouldn't have had much trouble finding somewhere else to play, it seems as though he'll be sticking around in Houston—at least for now.