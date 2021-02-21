    Cam Newton's Interaction with Trash-Talking Football Camper Caught on Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistFebruary 21, 2021
    Alerted 39m ago in the B/R App

    Cam Newton, quarterback de los Jets de Nueva York, abandona el terreno despuÃ©s de la victoria sobre los Jets de Nueva York, el domingo 3 de enero de 2021, en Foxborough, Massachusetts (AP Foto/Elise Amendola)
    Elise Amendola/Associated Press

    Anybody who has ever been heckled by a group of teenagers knows it can be demoralizing. It doesn't matter how old you are or even if you're a decorated NFL quarterback—it's just no fun. 

    Cam Newton experienced as much at a football camp, when one of the kids in attendance mocked him by calling him a free agent and "ass":

    If being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, winning an MVP award, earning three Pro Bowl nods and playing in a Super Bowl is ass, well, what does that make the rest of us? 

    Shoutout to Newton for handling the situation well, noting that he is rich—he's made over $122 million in his career, so yeah, he's rich—and asking where the child's father is during the back-and-forth. 

    Yes, Newton will be a free agent in the 2021 offseason. But considering every NFL player is better at football than most of us will be at anything we ever do in life—even if their best football might be behind them—maybe we should think twice before saying someone like Newton is ass. Just a thought.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Cam Trash-Talks with Camper 😳

      QB went back-and-forth with kid who called him 'ass' at his own camp 🎥

      Cam Trash-Talks with Camper 😳
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Cam Trash-Talks with Camper 😳

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Watch: Ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton trash talks with kid at 7-on-7 tournament

      Watch: Ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton trash talks with kid at 7-on-7 tournament
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Watch: Ex-Patriots QB Cam Newton trash talks with kid at 7-on-7 tournament

      RSN
      via RSN

      Cam Newton puts corny, clout-chasing child in his place after kid calls him ‘ass’

      Cam Newton puts corny, clout-chasing child in his place after kid calls him ‘ass’
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Cam Newton puts corny, clout-chasing child in his place after kid calls him ‘ass’

      Deadspin
      via Deadspin

      ‘I’m Rich’: Cam Newton Chirps At Teenage Trash-Talker During Football Tournament

      ‘I’m Rich’: Cam Newton Chirps At Teenage Trash-Talker During Football Tournament
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      ‘I’m Rich’: Cam Newton Chirps At Teenage Trash-Talker During Football Tournament

      Cbslocal
      via Cbslocal