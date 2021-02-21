Cam Newton's Interaction with Trash-Talking Football Camper Caught on Video

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Anybody who has ever been heckled by a group of teenagers knows it can be demoralizing. It doesn't matter how old you are or even if you're a decorated NFL quarterback—it's just no fun.

Cam Newton experienced as much at a football camp, when one of the kids in attendance mocked him by calling him a free agent and "ass":

If being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft, winning an MVP award, earning three Pro Bowl nods and playing in a Super Bowl is ass, well, what does that make the rest of us?

Shoutout to Newton for handling the situation well, noting that he is rich—he's made over $122 million in his career, so yeah, he's rich—and asking where the child's father is during the back-and-forth.

Yes, Newton will be a free agent in the 2021 offseason. But considering every NFL player is better at football than most of us will be at anything we ever do in life—even if their best football might be behind them—maybe we should think twice before saying someone like Newton is ass. Just a thought.