Gina Carano Talks Being Fired from 'The Mandalorian,' Says Disney Bullied Her

Gina Carano said she was bullied by Disney before being fired from her role on The Mandalorian.

"I've been through so much, and I've seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that's been taking place, and I saw it before," the former MMA star told Ben Shapiro of The Daily Wire (via Andreas Wiseman of Deadline). "I'm not the only one that's ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply."

Carano was removed from future seasons of the show after writing a social media post comparing the treatment of Republicans today to that of Jewish people during the Holocaust. The Holocaust involved the genocidal killing of an estimated 6 million Jewish people across German-occupied areas of Europe during World War II under the Nazi regime.

The actress had previously posted inaccurate claims about voter fraud in the 2020 election while criticizing the use of masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable," a Lucasfilm spokesperson said.

Carano still argued she was targeted by Disney for her political beliefs.

"You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company…I feel like I've been being head-hunted," she said.

The 38-year-old, who went 7-1 in her MMA career before becoming an actress, said this is a common practice at the company:

"I was prepared at any point to be let go, because I've seen this happen to so many people. I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time. I've seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself (…) 'you're coming for me, I know you are.' They’re making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself.'"

Carano will star in and produce a movie created by The Daily Wire.