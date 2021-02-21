Australian Open 2021: Updated Prize-Money Payouts from Melbourne

Mark Dadswell/Associated Press

In a world full of uncertainty, it's comforting to know there are some things we can always rely on.

One of those truths is that Novak Djokovic winning an Australian Open final is never in doubt.

At Melbourne Park on Sunday, Djokovic dispatched Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-2, 6-2 to win his ninth Australian Open title and his 18th Grand Slam.

Medvedev was enjoying a 20-match winning streak and defeated Djokovic in November at the ATP Finals in London.

This year, Djokovic's perfect streak in Melbourne seemed it might be under threat; he tore an abdominal muscle in the third round. He ceded five sets ahead of his victory, the most ever for him as he pursued a major final.

But Djokovic proved to be as reliable as we expected him to be. With the win, he moves up to 18 Grand Slam triumphs, two behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The possibility he will exceed their tallies is real.

"Definitely, emotionally, the most challenging Grand Slam that I ever had, with everything that was happening—injury, off-the-court stuff, quarantines," Djokovic said, per the Associated Press. "A roller-coaster ride."

In the women's final Saturday, Naomi Osaka defeated Jennifer Brady 6-4, 6-3 to win her second Australian Open title and her fourth career Grand Slam. She is a perfect 4-0 in Grand Slam finals.



"You don't go into a final wanting to be the runner-up," Osaka said, per the Associated Press. "For me, I feel like every opportunity that I play a Slam is an opportunity to win a Slam. So I think maybe I put that pressure on myself too much, but honestly, it's working out in my favor right now."

Osaka defeated Serena Williams in the semifinals Thursday. With Saturday's win, she moves up to No. 2 in the WTA rankings.

Let's take a look at the prize-money payouts for Djokovic and Osaka after they emerged victorious in the first Grand Slam competition of 2021.

Australian Open Prize-Money Payouts

It's good to be a champion.

Aside from the worldwide respect and opened doors a Grand Slam victory brings, there's also that eye-popping prize money.

Despite the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, the 2021 Australian Open saw a slight bump in prize money from last year.

However, that doesn't mean all that money funneled directly to the men's and women's finals winners.

The overall prize pool increased by $6,977,070 for a total purse of $61.95 million. The winners each take home $2.13 million, down from the $3.12 million last year's winners, Djokovic and Sofia Kenin, enjoyed.

It's the lowest take-home for the singles champions since 2014.



Tournament director Craig Tiley attributed the change in payout for the finals winners to trying to more widely distribute the overall purse to offset the players' costs of traveling to Australia.

"We have significantly reduced the winners' prize money, but players like Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams all agreed with spreading the prize money more evenly, providing the up-and-coming players an opportunity to earn more because it has been a difficult year," Tiley said, per The Hindu. "We think it's a great initiative and I have had zero pushback."

The men's and women's doubles champions won $463,740 and the mixed doubles champions won $115,935.

Here is the complete breakdown of prize purse payouts at the 2021 Australian Open, which has the highest overall purse of the Grand Slam tournaments.

Men's and Women's Singles

Winner: $2.13 million

Runner-up: $1.16 million

Semifinalists: $656,854.50

Quarterfinalists: $405,704.25

Round 4: $247,286.40

Round 3: $166,145.55

Round 2: $115,935

Round 1: $77,290

Round 3 qualifying: $40,577.25

Round 2 qualifying: $27,051.50

Round 1 qualifying: $19,322.50

Men's and Women's Doubles

Winners: $463,740

Runners-up: $262,786

Semifinalists: $115,458

Quarterfinalists: $85,019

Round 3: $50,238.50

Round 2: $34,780.50

Round 1: $23,187

Mixed Doubles

Winners: $115,935

Runners-up: $65,696.50

Semifinalists: $34,780.50

Quarterfinalists: $18,549.60

Round 2: $9,274.80

Round 1: $4,830.62