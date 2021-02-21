    Derrick Lewis References WWE's Undertaker After UFC Knockout vs. Curtis Blaydes

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIFebruary 21, 2021

    Derrick Lewis celebrates after defeating Alexander Volkov during a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. Lewis won by knockout in the third round.(AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    Derrick Lewis pulled off a huge upset on Saturday, knocking out Curtis Blaydes in the main event at UFC Vegas 19 in the second round. 

    Yet not even Lewis could believe Blaydes was truly down after he rocked him with a vicious uppercut. Lewis jumped right on Blaydes and started to land a few more blows to the head before the referee pulled him off. Asked why he continued fighting when Blaydes was down, Lewis referenced WWE star Undertaker. 

    Lewis entered the Octagon as a +320 underdog (bet $100 to win $320) and quickly proved it was a mistake to undervalue him. That's now the fourth straight victory for Lewis, and his second consecutive via knockout, after dropping back-to-back bouts to Daniel Cormier and Junior dos Santos in 2018 and 2019. 

    Blaydes hadn't lost since facing Francis Ngannou in 2018. Now he's on the wrong side of UFC history thanks to a knockout that stunned him, Lewis and plenty of bettors around the world.   

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      😵 Derrick Lewis KOs Curtis Blaydes 💪 Aspinall impresses with submission win ➡️ We break down all the fights

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Fight Night Winners and Losers ✍️

      Lyle Fitzsimmons
      via Bleacher Report

      Derrick Lewis References Undertaker After KO

      Derrick Lewis References Undertaker After KO
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Derrick Lewis References Undertaker After KO

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      UFC Vegas 19 Recap 📝

      Catch up on all of Saturday night's fights ➡️

      UFC Vegas 19 Recap 📝
      MMA logo
      MMA

      UFC Vegas 19 Recap 📝

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Derrick Lewis x B/R Exclusive

      🗣️ Lewis speaks ahead of Blaydes fight 👁 We look into Nate Diaz's situation 📲 See what else is buzzing in MMA

      Derrick Lewis x B/R Exclusive
      MMA logo
      MMA

      Derrick Lewis x B/R Exclusive

      Scott Harris
      via Bleacher Report