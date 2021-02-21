Derrick Lewis References WWE's Undertaker After UFC Knockout vs. Curtis Blaydes

John Locher/Associated Press

Derrick Lewis pulled off a huge upset on Saturday, knocking out Curtis Blaydes in the main event at UFC Vegas 19 in the second round.

Yet not even Lewis could believe Blaydes was truly down after he rocked him with a vicious uppercut. Lewis jumped right on Blaydes and started to land a few more blows to the head before the referee pulled him off. Asked why he continued fighting when Blaydes was down, Lewis referenced WWE star Undertaker.

Lewis entered the Octagon as a +320 underdog (bet $100 to win $320) and quickly proved it was a mistake to undervalue him. That's now the fourth straight victory for Lewis, and his second consecutive via knockout, after dropping back-to-back bouts to Daniel Cormier and Junior dos Santos in 2018 and 2019.

Blaydes hadn't lost since facing Francis Ngannou in 2018. Now he's on the wrong side of UFC history thanks to a knockout that stunned him, Lewis and plenty of bettors around the world.