The Real Winners and Losers from UFC Fight Night 185

Chris Unger/Getty Images

As combat sports nights go, this one was especially combative.

A 12-bout Fight Night show at the UFC Apex saw eight matches end inside their scheduled distances, with finishes coming via single-shot punches and knees alongside prolonged beatdowns and a submission.

Highly-touted bombers Curtis Blaydes and Derrick Lewis squared off atop the card in the main event, with the winner putting himself in the thick of the heavyweight division's championship conversation.

Five of six prelim bouts ended in two rounds or less, as did three of six on the main card.

Blow-by-blow man Brendan Fitzgerald and analyst Michael Bisping handled the announce team duties on the ESPN+ broadcast, while Laura Sanko handled backstage features and breaking news pieces.

She was kept busy by an octagonal oddity, which occurred when Chas Skelly's featherweight bout with Jamall Emmers was canceled when Emmers began suffering back spasms in the locker room. Skelly had already entered the cage, making it the first time in UFC history a fight was nixed after a walkout.

A handful of fighters also missed weight and forfeited parts of their purses in fights that went on as scheduled, while featherweight Rafael Alves weighed in at an obscene 157 1/2 pounds for a scheduled bout against Patrick Sabatini.

The limit for a non-title featherweight bout is 146 pounds, so it was the biggest weight miss in the promotion's history and prompted the full-on cancelation of the fight.

"I feel like I should get my win bonus. I weighed in, I made weight, I stepped into the cage," Skelly said.

"I did everything I could possibly do to be prepared for this fight, mentally and physically. It's not his fault, things happen that are out of your control sometimes."

The B/R combat sports team was in its Saturday spot to take it all in and compile a list of the card's real winners and losers.