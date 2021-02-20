    Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Dolphins Interested If Texans Make QB Available

    Adam Wells
February 20, 2021

    It's been speculated for some time, but the Miami Dolphins reportedly will pursue Deshaun Watson if the Houston Texans make their star quarterback available. 

    Per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Dolphins "expect to be in the mix" for Watson if he hits the trade market. 

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last month that Watson formally requested a trade from the Texans. 

    Despite Watson's desire to leave the organization, Houston doesn't appear to be in a hurry to deal the three-time Pro Bowler. 

    Schefter reported on Feb. 7 that Houston is telling teams that call to inquire about Watson that he isn't available. 

    "Other teams around the NFL have gotten that message and now they are waiting to see whether the Texans' stance will change, but sources within and around the organization told ESPN that their position will not change," wrote Schefter. 

    Speculation about Watson going to Miami increased last week when he was photographed in the city with Dolphins players Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis. The team also has extensive resources to offer the Texans, including two first-round picks this year (No. 3 and 18 overall) and second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. 

    Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with Houston last September. The 25-year-old led the league with 4,823 passing yards and set career highs with 33 touchdowns and a 70.2 completion rate. 

