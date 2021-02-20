Richard Sherman: Terry McLaurin Would Be 'Special' with Quality No. 2 WR

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Washington Football Team wideout Terry McLaurin has put up big numbers in his first two seasons, but one star defender thinks he would be even more dominant if his supporting cast was better.

On the latest episode of his podcast with Cris Collinsworth (h/t Zach Brook of 106.7 The Fan in Washington), Richard Sherman said a quality No. 2 receiver would help McLaurin.

"If he had anybody else besides him and they couldn't just double him and cloud him all the time he'd be special, but that's the hard thing, they can't find anybody else," Sherman said. "They've got a bunch of guys who kind of flash, but he plays hard."

Cam Sims had the second-most yards among receivers on Washington's roster in 2020. He finished with 477 yards on 32 catches.

Beyond adding help at wide receiver, the Football Team could also help McLaurin by finding a quality starting quarterback. Alex Smith stabilized things for them after replacing Dwayne Haskins midway through last season, but he averaged 197.8 passing yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions in eight games.

Despite having erratic play on the offense around him, McLaurin has racked up 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns on 145 receptions since the start of 2019.