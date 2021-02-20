Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Knicks Exec William Wesley Trying to Steer Star to NY

Nick Wass/Associated Press

New York Knicks executive William Wesley is reportedly working behind the scenes to push Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal to seek a trade to the Knicks.

Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported Saturday the team is "interested" in Beal, and he provided comments ESPN Radio host Michael Kay made on his show this week about information he received from a "very good source."

"The Knicks have World Wide Wes on their side," Kay said. "And he's been in the ear of some of Beal's people, and he's kind of nudging them that this might be a time to push for a trade."

Wesley, who earned the World Wide Wes moniker while forging relationships with players and coaches at both the NBA and collegiate levels over the past two decades, worked as a Creative Artists Agency consultant before joining the Knicks' front office in June under team president Leon Rose.

Any type of contact with a player under contract with another team is tampering, which carries the potential for a hefty fine, so Kay's remarks are sure to attract the attention of the Wizards and the NBA.

The Los Angeles Lakers were fined $500,000 in August 2017 after the league found evidence general manager Rob Pelinka made contact with Paul George's agent, and former Lakers president Magic Johnson was fined $50,000 for public comments about Giannis Antetokounmpo in February 2018.

Few players have been the focus of more trade rumors in recent years than Beal, who's continued to play at an All-Star level despite the Wizards' struggles.

It's been more of the same during the 2020-21 campaign. He's the NBA's leading scorer at 32.8 points per game to go along with averages of 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.3 steals across 24 appearances, but Washington sits near the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 9-17 record.

Yet, in late January, Beal reiterated he's committed to the Wizards and wants to remain part of the rebuilding process:

The Knicks, who are seventh in the East at 14-16, have struggled to attract high-end talent in recent years, which was likely the driving force behind hiring Rose, a well-connected former agent, as president as they look to reverse fortunes after winning one playoff series since 2001.

Trading for Beal to make him a franchise cornerstone would be a major step forward, but there's no indication he's going to demand a trade out of D.C.