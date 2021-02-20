    Knicks Trade Rumors: CJ McCollum on NY's Radar Ahead of 2021 Deadline

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistFebruary 20, 2021

    Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum (3) takes the ball down the court during the fourth quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, Dec 28, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    If the Portland Trail Blazers decide to move on from CJ McCollum, the New York Knicks would reportedly have interest. 

    Per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, the Knicks are "monitoring" McCollum ahead of the March 25 trade deadline.

    Bondy did note it's "unclear" if the Blazers will even be willing to deal McCollum, who is under contract through the 2023-24 season. 

    Despite having a 14-16 record, the Knicks are in the Eastern Conference playoff mix as the No. 7 seed. They have already made a move to acquire Derrick Rose from the Detroit Pistons. 

    The Knicks offense is in desperate need of help. It ranks 24th in offensive rating (108.2) and last in points per game (103.5). It's  also tied for 20th in three-point percentage (35.7) and 23rd in field-goal percentage (45.0). 

    McCollum has been out since Jan. 16 with a hairline fracture in his left foot. The 29-year-old was off to the best start of his career prior to the injury, averaging a career-high 26.7 points on 44.1 percent shooting from three-point range in 13 games. 

    It seems unlikely that the Blazers would look to move one of their best players right now. They are currently the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference with an 18-10 record and have won six consecutive games. 

