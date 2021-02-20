Holly Holm vs. Julianna Pena Set for UFC Fight Night on May 8

John Locher/Associated Press

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm is returning to the octagon on May 8 against Julianna Pena.

Per ESPN's Brett Okamoto, UFC officials confirmed the fight between Holm and Pena on the Fight Night card. A location for the event has yet to be announced.

Nolan King and John Morgan of MMA Junkie reported earlier in February that the May 8 show is expected to feature a men's featherweight bout between Ryan Benoit and Zarrukh Adashev. A match between Donald Cerrone and Diego Sanchez is also expected to be on the card.

Holm is best known for handing Ronda Rousey the first loss of her career to win the bantamweight title at UFC 193 in November 2015. She won the first 10 fights of her professional career but is just 4-5 in her last nine bouts since beating Rousey.

The Preacher's Daughter appears to have gotten back on track with back-to-back wins against Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana. This will mark her fourth consecutive fight in the 135-pound weight class. She went 1-2 in three fights in the 145-pound division from 2017-18.

Pena is coming off a submission victory over Sara McMann at UFC 257 on Jan. 24. She is 2-2 in her past four fights dating back to January 2017.