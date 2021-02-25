10 CBB Stars Who Can Take over the 2021 Men's NCAA Tournament

0 of 11

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The strongest teams generally bring home college basketball's national championship, but every so often an individual player will put together an incredible men's NCAA tournament.

Kemba Walker's legendary run to help UConn win the 2011 title is a prime example of the best-case scenario. However, history is also kind to Stephen Curry (2008) and Buddy Hield (2016), even though their respective teams lost in the Elite Eight and Final Four.

As the 2021 tournament nears, some of the nation's biggest stars have similar upside. While it's no surprise that several top-ranked teams have someone highlighted, a few lower-tier programs have an elite playmaker worth knowing.

Let's check them out in alphabetical order.