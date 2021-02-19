WWE Rumors on WrestleMania 37 Card, Davey Boy Smith Jr., Kross vs. Escobar

John Raoux/Associated Press

WrestleMania 37 Card Rumor

WWE reportedly has only a small handful of matches in place for WrestleMania 37 in April, but even those aren't currently finalized.

According to WrestleVotes, Edge vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's Championship, Randy Orton vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt and a tag team match involving Bad Bunny are the only matches that look like a go for WrestleMania thus far.

The biggest show of the year is less than two months away, so it is somewhat surprising that WWE has so little on the books if the report is accurate.

None of the aforementioned matches have been officially announced by WWE, but based on how the storylines are playing out, they seem likely.

Edge and Belair are the men's and women's Royal Rumble winners, respectively, so they have their choice of which champions they want to face.

Edge's most electric confrontation thus far has been with Reigns, while Belair and Banks have interacted on multiple occasions, and a bout between them would be a dream match of sorts.

WWE has been teasing the return of The Fiend to get revenge on Orton, plus Bad Bunny has been heavily involved with Damian Priest in recent weeks, and things seem to be trending toward Bad Bunny and Priest against The Miz and John Morrison.

That leaves some high-profile Superstars without clear spots on the WrestleMania card right now, including WWE champion Drew McIntyre, Raw women's champion Asuka, Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, Bayley, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Daniel Bryan, among others.

WWE's roster is brimming with top-flight talent, and the potential is there for a spectacular WrestleMania card if the creative team puts the right pieces together.

For now, WWE seems to have a strong foundation in place, but it needs to flesh out the card in the coming weeks.

Davey Boy Smith Jr.'s Potential WWE Landing Spot

Rumors have run rampant regarding WWE signing Davey Boy Smith Jr. to a contract, and if that happens, there is reportedly a chance he could end up on a brand in his late father's homeland.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), nothing has been decided regarding where Smith will wrestle if WWE signs him, but NXT UK was "being talked about the most" as of a few months ago.

Smith is the son of late WWE legend "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith, who was part of the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame class that has yet to be officially inducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davey Jr. previously signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2006. He made sporadic TV appearances from 2006-08 before forming The Hart Dynasty with Tyson Kidd and Natalya.

That lasted for a little over a year, and it saw Smith and Kidd win both the WWE and World Tag Team Championships.

Smith was released from his WWE contract in 2011, and he has since wrestled for numerous promotions, including New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Pro Wrestling Noah, All Japan Pro Wrestling and Major League Wrestling.

Smith notably won the IWGP Tag Team Championships with Lance Archer three times, and he also held the MLW Tag Team Championships with Brian Pillman Jr. and Teddy Hart.

While most of Smith's success has come in tag teams, the 35-year-old is a big, powerful, physical force, and he has the potential to be a star as a singles competitor.

That would especially be true in NXT UK given how popular and beloved his father was in the United Kingdom.

WALTER is the current and longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom champion of all time, but someone of Smith's stature could believably knock him from his perch.

Reason Why Kross vs. Escobar was Postponed

A match between Karrion Kross and NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar was supposed to occur on Wednesday's episode of NXT, but the match was moved to next week after Escobar refused to compete.

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), the actual reason for the postponement of the match was because of a medical issue, although Meltzer did not expand upon on who was dealing with it or what it was.

Escobar began talking trash about Kross several weeks ago, which led to NXT general manager William Regal agreeing to book a match between them.

Escobar tried to get out of it by having Legado del Fantasma members Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza attack Kross, but Kross managed to take both of them out.

On Wednesday, Escobar was shown arriving at NXT in his vehicle, only to get back in and say he wouldn't be facing Kross.

Regal then announced that if Escobar does not show up to face Kross next week, he will be stripped of the NXT cruiserweight title.

While the postponement is reportedly a result of a real-life issue, the NXT creative team did a good job of intertwining it into the storyline, and it made sense from Escobar's perspective, as he appeared to be trying to avoid a match against Kross previously.

