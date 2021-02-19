    Report: Pacers vs. Rockets Postponed Because of Severe Weather Conditions

    Toyota Center is viewed prior to an NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Houston.
    Saturday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets reportedly has been postponed.

    Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the postponement comes amid ongoing government restrictions in the state of Texas, including the shutdown of the Toyota Center, due to the severe winter weather in the state. 

    This marks the second straight Rockets game that has been postponed because of the ongoing conditions in Texas. The NBA announced their matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, originally scheduled for Friday, was being moved to a later date. 

    The Mavs also had their Wednesday game against the Detroit Pistons postponed

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a state-wide disaster declaration on Feb. 12 amid severe winter weather that left millions without power and water. 

    Per Justin Carissimo and Zoe Christen Jones of CBS News, approximately 13 million people in the state still don't have access to clean, running water. Abbott told reporters on Thursday that roughly 325,000 residents haven't yet had power restored. 

    Other sporting events in the state have also been impacted, including games for the Dallas Stars and college basketball teams. 

    The Rockets' next scheduled home game is on Monday against the Chicago Bulls. 

