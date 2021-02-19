Gervonta Davis Named as the Driver in November Hit-and-Run Crash Report

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

Boxer Gervonta Davis was named as the driver in a hit-and-run as part of a crash report obtained by Justin Fenton of the Baltimore Sun.

In the report, police said Davis was the driver of a 2020 Lamborghini Urus that allegedly ran a red light and crashed into a 2004 Toyota Solara on Nov. 5 in Baltimore.

Davis and a passenger reportedly exited the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver of the Solara was listed in the report as having a "suspected serious injury."

Davis has not been charged with a crime, and a police spokesperson said the investigation is "still ongoing."

The 26-year-old Davis reportedly had been celebrating his birthday at a nearby club before the crash.

Police identified Davis as the driver of the Urus based on witness statements and surveillance video.

Davis fought Leo Santa Cruz in San Antonio, Texas, just days before the crash, winning by sixth-round knockout. He improved to 24-0 and also retained the WBA lightweight title while winning the WBA super featherweight title.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Twenty-three of Davis' wins have come by knockout.

Davis, who turned pro in 2013, has not fought since beating Santa Cruz, and he announced Feb. 3 that he injured his hand while sparring.

Davis has been arrested multiple times in recent years, including in February 2020 when he allegedly grabbed a woman near her neck, dragged her from courtside and assaulted her backstage at a celebrity basketball game. Police said they obtained video footage that appeared to show Davis hitting the woman.

The woman, Davis' ex-girlfriend with whom he has a child, suffered injuries "consistent with a strike to the face," per police. Davis was charged with simple battery domestic violence, and the trial is set for next week, per Fenton.