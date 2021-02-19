Penguins' Sidney Crosby on Trade Rumors: I Want to Finish My Career Here

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby said Friday he has no interest in being moved after speculation about his future arose ahead of the April 12 NHL trade deadline.

"I love playing here," Crosby told reporters. "This is where I'd love to play for the rest of my career."

The buzz started when Jim Rutherford stepped down as the Penguins' general manager in January after nearly seven years in the role, citing personal reasons.

TSN's Darren Dreger reported Pittsburgh's next front office, which could face a rebuild with the team's core group no longer in its prime, would have key decisions to make on Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang.

At minimum, Dreger suggested the Pens would need to have an honest conversation with Crosby about what's more important to him: a chance to continue competing for championships or staying with one organization for his entire career.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now reported last week on a rumor that Pittsburgh and the Montreal Canadiens talked about the "possibility" of a blockbuster Crosby deal, but a Penguins source denied it.

Crosby has been the driving force behind Pittsburgh's extended run as a top-tier Stanley Cup contender as the franchise captured titles in 2009, 2016 and 2017.

The 33-year-old Canadian center is an eight-time All-Star and a two-time winner of the Hart Trophy as the NHL's MVP.

He's having another strong season with 13 points (six goals and seven assists) in 15 games. The Penguins are fifth in the East Division with 17 points (8-6-1). Only the top four teams will advance to the playoffs as part of the restructured campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Crosby will hit a milestone Saturday night as he plays in his 1,000th regular-season game when the Penguins host the New York Islanders. He's scored 1,276 career points.

He holds control over his future as his 12-year, $104.4 million contract runs through the 2024-25 season and includes a full no-movement clause.